Belize: Two killed, two injured in targeted supermarket shooting in San Pedro

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack after four armed men stormed a supermarket in San Pedro, killing two people and injuring two others before escaping by boat.

Belize: Two dead and other two injured in a recent Supermarket target shooting in Tres Cocos area of San Pedro Town on Sunday, June 28. The deceased are reported to be David Harmouch and Daniel Jones while the injured are Ayman Harmouch and Ahmad Harmouch, the owner of the supermarket.

The incident occurred when four unidentified armed gunmen barged at the supermarket door and immediately opened fire on the people inside. The shooting was execution-style and precise and nothing was stolen from the cash registers or the store which ruled out the classical possibility of a robbery. After firing the shots, the four gunmen fled the store, ran across the street and escaped via a waiting boat, heading south away from Ambergris Caye.

David Harmouch, killed in the incident, is a well-known businessman from a prominent local family while Daniel Jones served as the supermarket's on-duty security guard at the time of the incident. Ayman Harmouch is David’s relative and Ahmad Harmouch is the owner of the supermarket, who both survived the attack but suffered gunshot wounds and required urgent clinical treatment. According to reports close to 60 expended shells were found at the scene from four gunmen.

The incident that took place at the newly opened Island Supermarket is not the sole instance of an attack at the store. On December 14th, 2025, just 3 days after the opening, Island Supermarket was broken into, and the assailants set the business establishment on fire and destroyed the shop's stock. The owner, then, committed that the business would be back "stronger than before". Just 7 days after reopening on June 22nd, Island Supermarket was again targeted, this time resulting in the tragic death of 2 persons, and a third clinging to life.

Local media reported that “San Pedro Police officers responded to the crime scene and cordoned off the area as investigators processed evidence and began interviewing witnesses.” Police are investigating the attack as a targeted hit, specifically looking into a civil land dispute involving the victims. No arrests have been reported yet.

In this regard, the Opposition Leader raised concerns around the Lebanese community of the area while the local Lebanese community staged an impromptu protest by blocking the roads outside the San Pedro Police station. Area Representative Andre Perez and Mayor Wally Nunez were seen trying to calm them down, promising deliberate action and asking them to leave. They eventually left but demanded liability for the murders.