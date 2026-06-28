Dominica’s Signal Band brings Bouyon energy to St. Kitts Music Festival 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Shelly & Signal Band delivered an energetic performance on Thursday, June 25 at the 2026 St. Kitts Music Festival representing the Bouyon music movement. The festival was held at Warner Park Stadium from June 25 to 27 in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. Signal Band is rooted in Dominica and serves as the prime cultural ambassador of the native Bouyon music of Dominica - the ‘Nature Island of Caribbean.’

The band performed on the first day of the festival with a high intensity, crowd-pleasing performance. They brought the heavy, fast-paced Dominican Bouyon sound to the festival which served as a high-octane contrast to the traditional soca and reggae acts on the lineup. Led by front-man Sheldon "Shelly" Alfred, their performance was defined by rapid-fire keyboard selections and intense drum-and-bass rhythms that got the entire stadium moving.

Signal Band originated from Goodwill, Dominica, in 2010 and is known for blending the traditional jing ping and lapo kabwit rhythms with modern electronic music, soca, and reggae.The band has one of the most unique and inspiring backgrounds in the modern Caribbean music scene. They have successfully bridged the gap between raw, energetic street music and high-level academic and artistic professionalism.

Festival organizers and fans highly praised their set on the Thursday night for bringing massive energy and showcasing Bouyon music as a true Caribbean movement. Festival reviewers noted that they brought massive energy right out of the gate, keeping the crowd locked in from start to finish.

The official SKMF facebook page shared a snippet of the Shelly and band’s performance with the caption : “Bouyon is a movement, & you felt that last night at the St. Kitts Music Festival.” Another page praised their performance while highlighting their standout original, “Shelly and Signal Band wouldn’t let the vibes end at the 2026 St. Kitts Music Festival without tearing down the stage with their mega hit “Side Man”! The crowd knew every word, singing right along with Shelly and going wild for their favorite part of the song — pure energy, pure madness, pure festival magic! This is exactly why Shelly and Signal Band always bring the heat, and St. Kitts felt it all night long!”

Highly celebrated at home, they are regular headliners at Dominica's World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) and Carnival (Mas Domnik), using their international platform to explicitly promote Dominican culture at other high-stakes events like the St. Kitts Music Festival.