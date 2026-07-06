Belize on High Alert as BAHA Issues Bird Flu Advisory After Regional HPAI Outbreaks

Belize remains free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, but BAHA has urged poultry producers and the public to strengthen biosecurity and report sick or dead birds following outbreaks in Honduras and Costa Rica.

Belize: The country is on high alert as surveillance intensifies for highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) has issued an advisory for poultry producers, livestock owners, industry stakeholders, and the general public that lists the precautions that must be taken to stay safe.

The authority is closely monitoring the recent outbreaks of HPAI in Honduras and Costa Rica. And as a precautionary measure, Belize is also put on high alert to facilitate preparedness and protect the country’s poultry sector.

Although Belize is currently free from HPAI and has not recorded any case of the disease, the risk of introduction is high. It is because the country is closely in contact with the affected countries and the movement of resident bird populations throughout the region.

To help ensure Belize remains free from HPAI, the citizens are advised to:

Report any sick or dead birds, whether wild or domestic to the relevant authorities (BAHA, the Ministry of Agriculture, or the Forest Department).

Avoid handling or transporting any sick or dead birds unless necessary and also follow biosecurity precautions

Follow biosecurity measures on farms, backyards, and in other places where birds are kept.

HPAI is highly contagious in the category of viral diseases that affects birds, including chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, quail, and wild bird species. It can also be detected in some mammals and in rare cases, it can also be seen in humans.

The symptoms that are majorly observed in affected birds include weakness and loss of appetite, nasal discharge, lack of coordination, swelling of the head, neck, eyelids, comb, wattles, or legs. Purple or bluish discolouration of the comb, wattles, and legs is also observed in many cases. HPAI is majorly categorised by the sudden death in affected birds.

The authorities instructed that the cases of sick birds or sudden deaths should be immediately reported to the BAHA Animal Health Department at:

Orange Walk Office: 302-1388

Central Farm Office: 824-4872

The authority reminded the public that illegal transportation of animals, including birds, and animal products can be a serious threat to Belize’s animal health status. The new HPAI virus can significantly affect the poultry sector, food security, livelihoods, and trade.

BAHA asserts that protecting the country from HPAI is a shared responsibility and the authority is working closely with industry stakeholders, producers, government agencies, and the public to protect the nation.