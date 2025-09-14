World Athletic Championships: Julien Alfred wins bronze, Jamaica’s Clyaton secures silver 

Julien Alfred won the bronze medal at World Athletics Championship, while Jamaica's Tina Clayton outperformed her and won the silver medal by standing on the second position.

Tokyo: Olympic champion and gold medalist Julien Alfred settled for bronze in women's 100m at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 on Sunday. She finished her race in 10.84 seconds and secured the third position at Tokyo’s National Stadium while representing Saint Lucia.

The gold medal was secured by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the United States who won the title in a meet record of 10.61 seconds. The second position is secured by Tina Clyaton of Jamaica who won the silver with a personal best of 10.76 seconds and outperformed Olympic Champion Julien Alfred.

Notably, Alfred dominated the women’s 100m heats in the qualifying round at the Championship. She eased the women’s heats by finishing the race with the fastest time and the title winner Jefferson- Wooden qualified the round in third position.

She entered the final round in a time of 10.93 seconds in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Tina Clayton qualified fourth fastest in 11.01 seconds in the qualifying rounds.

Julien Alfred represented Saint Lucia on several global stages and won medals for the country, cementing its name on the global map. The success story started with the Paris Olympics where she won the first-ever gold medal for Saint Lucia in women’s 100m and won the first-ever silver for Saint Lucia in women’s 200m.

After that, she bagged several other titles and etched her name as the most successful sprinter on the Earth. During the interaction with the media, she said that being from a tiny island of 258 square miles with about 180,000 people, it has showcased that there is always a need for determination and hardwork and people can compete on the biggest stage.



She also added that currently, she is at a better place to handle the responsibility that comes with being an olympic champion. She said, “It is a heavy weight for the one who wears the Olympic crown. You feel it.”