Back-to-Back Earthquakes Shake Trinidad and Tobago, No Damage Reported

Authorities said no injuries, structural damage or tsunami threat had been reported and advised residents to monitor official updates if further seismic activity occurs.

Port of Spain: Two moderate earthquakes struck Trinidad and Tobago on Monday morning amid the ongoing Atlantic Hurricane Season 2026. Residents experienced the tremors and raised concerns about the inclement conditions in their communities.

The first earthquake hit around 5:45a.m. with a magnitude of 5.1. It occurred deep underground at 59 kilometers and shook several areas, including Scarborough, Arima and the capital city, Port of Spain on Trinidad, reported strong ground movement.

Shortly after the initial disturbance, a second earthquake struck at roughly 6:55 a.m. Measuring a magnitude of 5.0, this second quake originated deeper underground, at a depth of 80 kilometers. Shaking from this event was felt widely across Trinidad, with reports streaming in from Port of Spain, Arima, San Fernando, and surrounding communities.

For many citizens, the back-to-back tremors created an anxious start to the day. The second quake quickly confirmed that the early morning movement was not an isolated incident, raising concerns about potential damage or ongoing activity.

Despite the widespread shaking, emergency response agencies confirmed that there were no immediate reports of structural damage, injuries or associated tsunami threats. Authorities emphasised that while the events were alarming, moderate earthquakes at these depths rarely generate damaging ocean waves.

However, safety officials noted that the event highlights the continuous need for household readiness within an active seismic zone. Disasters can occur without warning, making public awareness and preparation essential. Emergency management organisation recommend that all residents review standard safety practices:

During Shaking: Indoors, people should immediately follow the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” procedure. It is vital to take shelter under sturdy furniture, stay clear of windows or hanging objects, and avoid rushing outside while the ground is actively moving.

Immediate Post-Quake Checks: Once the shaking stops, individuals should carefully inspect their homes for hazards such as cracked walls, damaged electrical wiring, or natural gas leaks before resuming normal activities.

Emergency Supplies: Households are urged to keep an accessible emergency kit stocked with essential medication, fresh water, flashlights, non-perishable food, and copies of vital personal documents.

While Trinidad and Tobago escaped major destruction on Monday morning, the double tremors provided a clear wake-up call regarding the importance of emergency preparedness in everyday life.