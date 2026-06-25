Antigua and Barbuda establishes diplomatic relations with Honduras

The agreement, signed in Panama City, creates a framework for cooperation in trade, tourism, education, security and international affairs between Antigua and Barbuda and Honduras.

Panama City: Antigua and Barbuda have formally established Diplomatic relations with the Republic of Honduras as they signed a Joint Communiqué during a ceremony in Panama City. The agreement was signed on Sunday when the officials of both the countries were attending meetings of the Association of the Caribbean States (ACS) and the Organisation of American States (OAS).

The agreement was signed by the ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Ronald Sanders and the vice minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Honduras, ambassador Pamela Handal during the ceremony.

Both the representatives welcomed the formal establishment of diplomatic relations in their remarks after the signing ceremony. They regarded it as an important step in strengthening the ties between the two countries and a measure of creating a framework for closer cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

The countries are expected to collaborate in areas such as tourism, trade and investment, education, cultural exchanges, security, law enforcement, foreign policy, and international cooperation.

As members of the wider Latin America and Caribbean community, both Antigua and Barbuda and Honduras share common concerns regarding global challenges. Both the officials noted that the countries are vulnerable to economic shocks, suffers from adverse effects of climate change and they need better access to affordable development financing.

Ambassador Sir Ronald Sanders and Vice Minister Pamela Handal expressed confidence that the new diplomatic relations would aid in enhanced collaboration in regional and international forums.

This relation is also expected to promote exchanges in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, education, cultural exchanges, security, law enforcement, foreign policy, and international cooperation.

Reportedly, as Antigua and Barbuda prepares to host the major Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) later this year, this step towards expanding its international relations would benefit the country significantly. While, for Honduras, geopolitical observers believe that establishing ties with Caribbean island states will allow the Central American nation to build stronger connections on shared regional issues including maritime security and tourism infrastructure.