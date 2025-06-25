Alfred, Richardson, and Jefferson to compete for first time after Paris Olympics

The famous trio from the Paris Olympics is all set to compete once again in Women’s 100m event at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5. The event will feature three renowned Olympians, Julien Alfred, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Shacarri Richardson who will compete with each other for the first time since Paris Olympics.

The annual event organised by University of Oregon, this year will take place at the Hayward Field. The prestigious annual track and field meet is named in the honour of American runner Steve Prefontaine and celebrates the legacy of renowned Olympians and their impact across the globe.

The event is notably a part of the majestic Wanda Diamond League, which is a series of elite international track and field competitions. The last time these three athletes faced off each other was during Paris Olympics, where Julien Alfred was able to secure a gold medal position, whereas Shacarri Richardson secured silver medal and Melissa Jefferson secured bronze.

All the three Olympians never faced off each other at the same event since then although Julien and Shacarri had faced off each other. Specifically, Julien’s win at the Paris Olympics was one which was much celebrated across the islands in Caribbean. It didn’t just mark an historic moment for Saint Lucia but the entire CARICOM region as netizens and leaders extended their wishes to the athlete for more success.

Julien Alfred has secured several victories following the Paris Olympics held last year, these include representing the country at Diamond League, Oslo league, Stockholm league and more. She was honoured with several accolades including the organisation of a special motorcade session, celebratory events, and more. She was also announced as the new tourism ambassador of Saint Lucia.

She also featured recently in a special meet and greet and autograph session at Texas relays held in March. The Olympian participated in the Women’s 400m category at the event alongside renowned athletes including Rhasidat Adeleke, Ackelia Smith, and Leo Neugebauer and more.