Nevis Tasting Showcase 2024 set to return to promote local cuisine

Nevis: Nevis Tasting Showcase 2024 is all set to return on July 13, 2024, under the theme- “A Celebration of St Kitts- Nevis Local Cuisine.” The theme local ingredient for this year’s event will be Papaya as it is part of the much-anticipated Restaurant Week.

The event will be held at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park from 2 to 5 pm, featuring the authentic showcase of the local cuisine of Nevis. The entry fee for the event will be EC$80 or $30 USD as the showcase will feature a taste from each restaurant and beverage sponsor.

Nevis Tasting Showcase will invite food lovers to indulge in delectable creations crafted by renowned chefs and local eateries, all featuring exotic and versatile papaya as their star ingredient. From tantalizing appetizers to mouthwatering mains and delightful desserts, the participants will be asked to prepare their taste buds for a journey of flavours and textures.

St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week 2024 is all set to feature several activities that will enhance the local cuisines and offerings. It will provide the perfect platform for the local food lovers who will be given a chance to showcase their talents and get access to the market.

In addition to that, the local foods will also enhance the 25 by 25% import reduction in the Caribbean region in order to promote the food which is made by the local farmers. The Nevis Mango Festival is all set to return with a packed and delightful experience and tasting offerings.

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis invited the patrons to be part of the event and said that the renowned chefs will also participate. As per the tourism authority,” This July 4th to the 7th, savor the sweet side of Nevis through a schedule packed with delights and mango-themed activities. From gourmet tastings prepared by our renowned chefs, to culinary and mixology competitions, the 2024 Nevis Mango Festival is one you don’t want to miss.”