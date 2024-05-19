MV I-Connect launches weekly car ferry service between St Kitts and Nevis

MV I-Connect, owned by iConnect SKN launched the weekly car ferry service between Major’s Bay in St Kitts and Long Point and Tamarind Cove in Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: MV I-Connect, owned by iConnect SKN launched the weekly car ferry service between Major’s Bay in St Kitts and Long Point and Tamarind Cove in Nevis. The service was launched by Nevisian entrepreneurs Faron Lawrence and Rawle Richards during an official ceremony where the state-of-the-art vessel was unveiled.

During the ceremony, Dame Marcella Liburd- Governor-General of St Kitts and Nevis laid branches of green leaves on the deck of the MV I-Connect. The tradition symbolizes a plea for safe returns from the ship’s many journeys. The branches have been picked from the Poinciana tree bearing the national flower of St Kitts and Nevis, including one from Nevis and another from St Kitts.

The launching service was attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Cabinet Members, and other senior officials, representing the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration dignitaries and other specially invited guests.

The ferry service will mark a significant milestone in Nevis and enhance the transportation infrastructure and tourism offerings of the country. The guests and attendees have also gotten the exclusive onboard tour of iConnect and lauded the amenities and experience of its cutting-edge facilities.

The ferry featured spacious lounges with plush seating and enhanced windows experience to make the tourists explore the vibrancy of both the island nations. With the ferry service from St Kitts to Nevis, the tourists will also be allowed to view the magnificent beauty and pristine water of the Caribbean Seab which is known as the best tourist spot in the region.

Faron Lawrence also stated that the vessel will provide a journey of comfort, convenience, and magnificent luxury to the passengers. During the launch event, Canon Rev Christopher Archibald also extended his blessings and showed his love for the new service. He hoped for the great success of the service.

In addition to that, the service is also aimed at enhancing connectivity between the two island nations through different services and providing the local citizens with a chance to easily access the offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

Further, the launch of the ferry service also marked the entrepreneurial development of the country as Faron Lawrence’s leadership has been lauded by the government.

The premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley also lauded Lawrence for the huge success and new ferry service.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that this is a significant milestone in the journey of connectivity for the economic advancement of St Kitts and Nevis. He extended gratitude to iConnect and its owners for heralding the launch of the inter-island car ferry service.

He said that the motto of the service is to serve as the vital bridge between St Kitts and Nevis, facilitating the seamless transportation of vehicles and fostering closer ties between the two islands.

“This initiative not only symbolizes progress, but it also embodies the spirit of togetherness and the collaboration that defines us as a nation. I commend iConnect for their dedication and vision in realizing this venture despite facing challenges along the way, ”said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Drew further talked about the local business and extended his full support to small enterprises which he said will contribute around 90% of all business in a nation. He said that the government will work to provide an enabling environment for growth.

The launch of the new ferry service not only represents the chapter for iConnect Limited but also the beginning of a brighter future for small and medium enterprises across St Kitts and Nevis. PM Drew stated that the initiative will enhance the transportation system and entrepreneurship by providing great jobs and other employment opportunities.

Talking about the tourism sector, he said that the ferry service will provide a more advanced experience to the tourists and represent the rich tapestry of both St Kitts and Nevis.