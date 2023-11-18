New Ferry services connect Montserrat and Nevis, know schedule

New Ferry services between Montserrat and Nevis has been started from the early November 2023 till March 2024

Bookings are open for the travellers who wish to travel between the period of 2 November 2023 and March 31 ,2024.

The schedule of weekend and day trip ferry service between Montserrat and Nevis has been announced. The ferry services are scheduled on the following days:

December 2023: 9, 24 & 26 (charter from Nevis)

January 2024: 12, 14, & 27

February 2024: 9, 11 & 24

March 2024: 15, 16, 18, 19 & 30

The travelling distance between Nevis and Montserrat through ferry services is of 90 minutes. V2V Empress passenger catamaran vessel will be operating to provide the service. The vessel can take up to 195 passengers.

The schedule on day of travelling is as follows:

The services will start by departing Montserrat at 6:00AM and arriving in Nevis at 7:00AM.

The second round of the trip will start by leaving Nevis at 8:30AM and reaching Montserrat at 10:00AM.

The third round of ferry service will start by leaving Montserrat at 5:00PM and arrival of the vessel at Nevis will be at 6:00PM.

The fourth and final round starts at 7:30PM by departing from Nevis and arriving Montserrat at 9:00PM.

These trips are a perfect way to explore the beauty of various destinations. The ticket pricing for the ferry trip is as follows :

For adults : $550 for return and $275 one way .

For children (3-12 years) : $250 return and $125 one way

For infants below the age of 3 : $50 return and $30 one way

Each passenger has the baggage allowance of 2 cases and $50 is charged for every additional case .

$25 is charged as the change fee .

Regular fares include the applicable MNI taxes (embarkation tax of $25 and seaport security charges of $10).

Day-tour fare of $400 return includes the MNI taxes on the Montserrat to Nevis tour.

Customs and Immigration checks will be carried out upon the vessel’s arrival in Nevis.