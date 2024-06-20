Icon of the Seas docks at Port Zante

Icon of the Seas- the world’s largest cruise ship docked at Port Zante on Wednesday, marking the end of the cruise season for St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Icon of the Seas- the world’s largest cruise ship docked at Port Zante on Wednesday, marking the end of the cruise season for St Kitts and Nevis. The vessel arrived at the port with over 5,000 passengers who explored the authentic culture of the country.

The vessel entered service on January 27, 2024 out of the Port of Miami in the US and St Kitts and Nevis became the first country in the Caribbean to welcome the cruise ship. At 248,663 gross tonnage (GT), Icon of the Seas created by Royal Caribbean became the largest cruise ship in the world.

St Kitts and Nevis has welcomed several calls of the Icon of the Seas from February to June 2024 as part of the cruise season 2023/2024. On the inaugural call, the ship was welcomed by government officials with a vibrant ceremony where Dr Denzil Douglas lauded the offerings of the country.

Icon of the Seas arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on January 31, 2024, and created history by becoming the first country in the Caribbean region. A culture show was also held to display the country’s heritage to the visitors so that they could come back.

On the seven-day tour, the cruise vessel started its journey from Miami and then St Kitts and Nevis turned out to be its first stop. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew expressed pleasure and greeted the pilot for docking the ship on Port Zante for the first time.

St Kitts and Nevis hosted the radiant welcome event for the cruise vessel where the guests were welcomed with a performance of Cradles Learning Centre. Besides this, the arrival of the vessel has also created an efficient business for the street and food vendors.

In addition to that, the taxi operators, street vendors and tour guides were given a chance to flourish their businesses. The guests were also welcomed with profound poems with the true essence of St Kitts and Nevis.

Notably, the ship has the capacity to carry more than 7,600 passengers along with 2,350 crew members.