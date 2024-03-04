Icon of the Seas to make third call to St Kitts and Nevis in March

Icon of the Seas- the world’s largest cruise ship is all set to make its third call to St Kitts and Nevis on March 26, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: Icon of the Seas- the world’s largest cruise ship is all set to make its third call to St Kitts and Nevis on March 26, 2024. The vessel made its maiden call in January and the second call in February 2024 as part of the cruise season 2023/2024.

The schedule of the cruise ship has also been unveiled, showcasing the arrival of vessels such as Vision of the Seas, Valiant Lady, Arvia, and MSC Seaside. The ships including Seabourn Quest, Marella Voyager, Royal Clipper and MSC Seaside will also dock at St Kitts and Nevis in March month.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed four cruise ships on Sunday which included Mein Schiff 4, Grandeour of the Seas, Explora I and the Vision of the Seas. Britannia will dock at Port Zante on Monday, while Royal Clipper and Marella Voyager will voyage around the Federation on Wednesday.

Wind Surf will arrive at Port Zante on Thursday, March 7, 2024, and five ships will dock on March 8, 2024. The ships will include Carnival Venezia, Celebrity Beyond, Norwegian Sky, Valiant Lady, and Emerald Sakara.

Seabourn Ovation will arrive at St Kitts and Nevis on March 9, 2024, while Silver Nova will dock at St Kitts and Nevis on March 10, 2024. Besides this, Celebrity Equinox, Arvia, and Sea Cloud will arrive at Port Zante on March 11, while three cruises will dock on March 12 including Aida Luna, Aida Mar and Ruby Princess.

Enchanted Princess and Seabourn Ovation will also dock on March 13, 2024, while MSC Seaside, Explorer of the Seas, Star Flyer and Celebrity Ascent will arrive on March 14, 2024. Mein Schiff 4 will dock at St Kitts and Nevis on March 17, 2024.

Britannia, Arvia and Seven Seas Splendor will arrive at March 18, 2024, Marella Discovery will dock at St Kitts and Nevis on March 19, 2024. Seabourn Quest, Evirma, Marella Voyager, and Royal Clipper will arrive at Port Zante on March 20, 2024.

Seabourn Ovation, and Wind Surf will come at Port Zante on March 21, 2024 and Villiant Lady will come on March 22, 2024. Other cruise ships will be Eurodam, Emerald Sakara, Britannia, Rotterdam, MSC Seaside, Seabourn Ovation, Celebrity Ascent, Explorer of the Seas, Star Flyer, Norwegian Sky, Celebrity Beyond and Vision of the Seas.

These ships will arrive at Port Zante from March 23 to 31, 2024.

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis expressed pleasure and said that the country has been witnessing flourished cruise season.