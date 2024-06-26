ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan into semi-finals, DJ Bravo lauded for coaching

DJ Bravo-coached team Afghanistan has entered into the semi-finals of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2024 for the first time ever in their cricket history

St Vincent: DJ Bravo-coached team Afghanistan has entered into the semi-finals of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2024 for the first time ever in their cricket history. The match was held on Monday night at Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent against Bangladesh, where Afghanis secured victory by 8 runs in the last knockout match of the super 8 stage for Group 1.

The match has created history across the cricket world as Afghanistan first defeated World Champions Australia, and further Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 along with India from Group 1.

The victory of the team has been well appreciated across the globe for their performance under the captainship of Rashid Khan who took four wickets in yesterday’s match by giving only 23 runs with 9 dot balls. The man of the match Naveen ul-Haq also led this team to win the match by taking four wickets with 26 runs.

Further, some valuable overs of Nabi and Noor, and the proper team efforts carried them into the semi-finals of the World Cup 2024. The defeat of Bangladesh also led the Australia team to be knocked out of the World Cup as Afghanistan secured four points and stood at the second position in the points table.

The match was disrupted by bad weather conditions and heavy rainfall, stopping the game in the middle three to four times. The conditions have also made the authorities adopt the DLS method, reducing one over and the set target.

The victory has also remained special for the West Indies due to the coach DJ Bravo who was seen supporting Afghanistan players on the field in the matches against Australia and Bangladesh. His clips of guiding the players in several situations where the match tried to go to the favours of other teams went viral on social media.

DJ Bravo was also seen celebrating along with the team members of Afghanistan after victory and the netizens across the West Indies have lauded his efforts in making the team play successful cricket. Even, the team players have also appreciated him for his continuous efforts and noted that his support was amazing throughout the series of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Besides this, Rashid Khan also extended gratitude to Trinidadian player Brian Lara for putting their team into the semi-finals and said that the team didn’t let him down. He said, ”Brian Lara was the only guy who put us in the semi-finals, when I met him, I told him, that we’ll not let you down.”

Notably, when asked, Brian Lara added that his four team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 would be India, Afghanistan, West Indies and England.

Now, Afghanistan will play the semi-final match against South Africa on Wednesday at Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago. The winner will reach to the final round of the tournament which is scheduled to take place in Barbados on June 29, 2024.