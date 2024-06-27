Hurricane Alert for eastern Caribbean countries

According to the recent reports issued by the meteorological department, the parts of eastern Caribbean are expected to experience intense weather conditions due to the Invest 95L.

The Invest 95L is a tropical wave that is situated several hundred miles southwest of the islands of Cabo Verde, Africa.

Reportedly, The Invest 95L has 70% probability of intensifying into a tropical cyclone or storm in the upcoming days affecting the areas associated with eastern Caribbean and simultaneously affecting the parts of Central Atlantic.

In order to guarantee public safety and readiness, reports state that meteorologists are actively monitoring the strength of the tropical disturbance and regularly updating the public.

Apparently, the Hurricane season which extends from June 1 to November 30 in the Caribbean, every year experiences severe weather conditions.

According to the reports, the hurricane Ian, which entered the country in 2022, costed a loss of approximately 100 billion US Dollars causing severe damage to areas including Cuba and southeast parts of United States, importantly, Florida and the Carolinas.

The interesting geography of the Caribbean countries make it vulnerable to storms and cyclones. The high amount of humidity and the warm air produced are almost the perfect conditions for these hurricanes to form.

The National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center is consistently posting updates regarding the natural calamity on social media and warning the individuals to stay safe.

The country is all set to end the ICC T20 World Cup despite these unanticipated weather conditions. Whereas, the fans are constantly looking up to weather reports and following the teams they want to cheer for.

The final match is scheduled for 29th June 2024 at the Kensington Oval stadium, Barbados. Both the players and fans are enthusiastic for the important day and have great hopes for a stable weather condition to conclude this much awaited game.