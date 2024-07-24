Grenada: Vincennes Community Centre all set to open tomorrow

PM Mitchell announces the opening of Vincennes Community Centre in St David on 25th July 2024 at the Old School Site, Vincennes, St. David.

St David, Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell announces the opening of the all-new Vincennes Community Centre in St David. The opening ceremony for the Community Centre is all set to take place on 25th July 2024 at 5:30 pm at the Old School Site, Vincennes, St. David.

The opening ceremony on 25th July will commence with an address from the prime minister Dickon Mitchell and will be followed by other members of parliament for St. David, and the specially invited guests.

The opening of the Community Centre is a great relief to residents of Vincennes, Syracuse, Dudmar, Windsor Forest and neighbouring areas. the centre is all set to offer new facilities including enhancing social interaction, education, and community engagement.

The Vincennes Community Centre is poised to become a hub of community activity, by providing an opportunity to join events and programs for the betterment of all the residents.

The Vincennes Community Centre is the fourth community centre that has been built in the last two years and the next centre is scheduled for the Old Westerhall area. The other community centres build is from Belle Isle, Berotte and Corinth.

The prime minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell stated “These community projects are testament to our collective vision to transform St. David”

“The plan is to renovate or construct community centres across the parish, so that residents can have a place to socialize, host community meetings, and engage in educational and recreational activities.” Mitchell added.

The prime minister invited all the residents to be the part of the event as he noted on his social media post, ‘Looking forward to seeing you all.’

According to some previous reports, this is being noted that the Grenadian government has so far completed the establishments of 37 bathrooms in Belle Isle with WASH Program. The government has also completed the repair work at the Oris Road, Perdmontemps main road, La Pastora Road, and the Literate Road.

All of these key accomplishments demonstrate the government’s commitment to doing more for Grenada’s people and making the country a better place for its residents.