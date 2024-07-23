PM Dickon Mitchell to take CARICOM Chairmanship, Leads 47th meet in Grenada  

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is all set to host its 47th regular meet after a postponement due to Hurricane Beryl. The meeting which is organised to take place from 28-30 July will honour Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as the new chairman of the community.

Grenada: The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is all set to host its 47th regular meet after a postponement due to Hurricane Beryl. The meeting which is organised to take place from 28-30 July will honour Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as the new chairman of the CARICOM community.

PM Dickon Mitchell also shared the update on the CARICOM event on his social media as This year’s meet comes out to be special for the country. The meet will also be hosted by the newly appointed chairman, the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell.

Notably, the event was earlier scheduled for 3rd July 2024 to 5th July 2024, which was then postponed as the hurricane BERYL was approaching the nation. Reportedly, the hurricane caused severe damage to the hurricane affected nation which caused immense damage to the nation causing the postponement of the event.

The event will commence from a media briefing on 27th July, 2024. Following this, on 28th July,2024 the opening ceremony will take place at the St George’s University.

The event will include a speech from several members including CARICOM Secretory General, Dr Carla Barnett, Outgoing Chairman of CARICOM, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Incoming Chairman of CARICOM, Dickon Mitchell; and the Admission of Curacao as Associate Member.

The meeting on 29th July, 2024 will include business sessions at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort which will commence at 9:00 am. The day will end with a collective photograph.

The business sessions will continue the next day, on 30th July, 2024 and will commence on 10:00 am and will end at 5:00 pm. The opening ceremony of the event is scheduled to be broadcasted live on the official social media account of CARICOM.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss crucial regional issues like food security, climate change, and the CARICOM Single Market. The gathering would also include important discussions about other topics, such as the Multilateral Air Services Agreement and digital resilience initiatives.