Father’s Day Family Fun Day set to return to Roseau

Roseau, Dominica: Father’s Day Family Fun Day is all set to return to Roseau on Sunday at 4 pm under the theme- “Score Big and Win Big.” Every year, the celebration is held in Dominica with fun activities, games, and entertainment, aiming to pay tribute to the fathers of the constituency.

The Fun Day will invite fathers from across the constituency to celebrate the occasion with food, games, and music under the patronage of Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit and Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre.

With the celebration, the social interaction will also be enhanced and the fathers of the constituency will engage in several key events and activities. Father’s Day will be celebrated with different activities with several entertaining performances.

In addition to that, the Dominoes will be part of the event where the fathers will be engaged in the game and get the chance to win big prizes. The Dominoes is the feature event of the fun day which is hosted every year to enhance the interaction between the fathers of Roseau Central and Roseau North.

Table Tennis is the second event of the Fun Day which is aimed at enhancing the physical activities among the citizens of Dominica. Father’s Day will be celebrated with the sporting activity through which the engagements will be enhanced.

Meanwhile, Cornhole and Chess will also bring new sporting opportunities for the fathers and provide them with a chance to indulge in the sporting activities that they used to play in their childhood. During these events, their children will also participate and the father-child relationship will be modified and strengthened.

Bobbing for Apples will also be part of the activities for the Father’s Day Fun Day where the fathers of the constituency are allowed to participate to the fullest.

Melissa Skerrit celebrates Father’s Day every year with her constituents to enhance the interaction and provide them with support. Fathers are celebrated for the whole day and children are seen to engage and support their fathers in the sporting events.