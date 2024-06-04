Dominica: Six officers complete Cochran Fellowship Training at Florida International University

A total of six frontline officers from Dominica have completed 2024 Cochran Fellowship Training Programme in Smart Agriculture and Extension at Florida International University (FIU).

Roseau, Dominica: A total of six frontline officers from Dominica have completed 2024 Cochran Fellowship Training Programme in Smart Agriculture and Extension at Florida International University (FIU).

The Ministry of Agriculture of Dominica launched the training session for the volunteers of Dominica in order to enhance farming opportunities for the locals. With the training, the government is aimed to enhance the advance techniques and promote the modern farming in the country.

Notably, the Cochran Fellowship Program, named after the late U.S. Senator William Thad Cochran, provides short-term training opportunities to agricultural professionals from middle-income countries, emerging markets, and emerging democracies.

The goals are to countries develop agricultural systems necessary to meet the food and fiber needs of their populations; and to strengthen and enhance trade linkages between eligible countries and agricultural interests in the United States.

The frontline officers are named:

Don Mitchel from the South Region

Agnes Pierre from the South Region

Lanelle Lawrence from South East Region

Norman Alexander from South East Region

Adina James from North

Keanu Isles from the South Region

In addition to that, sixty (60) Livestock Farmers from all agricultural regions who are project beneficiaries are receiving training on the installation and maintenance of the Solar Wire Fencing Kits for small ruminants.

The Project has introduced this technology for fencing and paddocking, stemming from complaints by farmers that their flocks are constantly being attacked by dogs or the animals themselves causing damage to their crops and the need to find a cost-effective solution.

This technology is welcomed as it can be easily situated and moved if necessary with limited labour and is more cost-effective than traditional fencing for animals. The main components of the setup will include several works and techniques which will provide techniques for a Fence Charger, Grounding rods, Fencing wire for one acre of land and a Power source, featuring 12-volt battery and solar panels.