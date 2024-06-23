Dominica: Ebenezer SDA Primary tops 2024 G6NA, Maria Bertrand secures first position

The Ebenezer SDA Primary School has topped the 2024 Grade 6 National Assessment in Dominica, as per the result declaration on Friday

Roseau, Dominica: The Ebenezer SDA Primary School has topped the 2024 Grade 6 National Assessment in Dominica, as per the result declaration on Friday. Maria Bertrand secured the first position for the Ebenezer school, followed by Thierry Lauture of St Mary’s Primary in the second position.

The third position in the exam was again secured by the student of Ebenezer SDA Primary School’ Andre Barrie. On the other hand, Ken-G Delsol of the Kelleb John Laurent Primary School placed fourth, and 11-year-old Qitara Beaupierre of the Pioneer Preparatory School stood at the fifth position in the exam.

This year, a total of 920 candidates have sat in the exam, out of which 407 were girls and 413 were boys. With the exam, 79 students got scholarships, out of which 39 were females and 40 were males and 70 were awarded bursaries out of which 43 were females and 27 were males.

In addition to that, Pineville Primary School has turned out to be the top performing school this year as the five candidates sat in the exam and four of them received scholarships.

Notably, the government of Dominica has announced a scholarship for the students who secured a total of 18, 19, or 20 points in this year’s exam. On the other hand, the students with 16 or 17 points will be given Bursaries as per the exam result.

The first position holder Maria Bertrand and her family have expressed pleasure and noted that this was something she didn’t expect. She outlined that her success was due to the regular practice and authentic support of her parents.

Bertrand thanked her mother and her teachers for guiding her in the exam and cited that this was the result of their hard work.

Along with that, Lauture of St Mary also showcased excitement and added that he was still in shock and called it his dream. He also advised students to follow their dreams and do their best in the exam.

Third position holder Andre Barrie said that he is happy and excited that he received a scholarship and surprised to see the results. While talking about practice, he mentioned that he did a lot of practicing and reviewing with his parents as well as his teachers, which paved the path to success.

The results of the exam have brought happiness to the faces of the students of Grade 6 which was also appreciated by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit. He took to Facebook and lauded the students who scored great marks and those who sat in the exam and have done great hard work.

He said that congratulations to the top performers in this year’s Grade Six National Assessment. Prime Minister Skerrit also wished every success to Maia Bertrand- Ebenezer SDA Primary School; Thierry Lauture-St. Mary’s Primary; D’Andre Barrie- Ebenezer SDA Primary School; Ken-G Delsol- Kelleb John Laurent Primary and Qitara Beaupierre-Pioneer Preparatory School as they move on to secondary school.

PM Skerrit specially mentioned Penville Primary School and noted,” Special commendations to the Penville Primary School, the Top Performing School in this year’s examinations. You have made your Parl-Rep proud!”

He extended best wishes to all students who sat this year’s G6NA.