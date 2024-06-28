Dominica all set to establish National Sports Council

The Government of Dominica is moving ahead with the establishment of National Sports Council. Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development, Oscar George announced the major decision.

He said that the aim behind the establishment is to develop and sustain the local sports and create professional opportunities for young athletes.

The Council will serve to improve general management, planning, and strategy, with the goal of encouraging sports participation, improving performance and efficiency of ambitious athletes, and increasing accessibility to them across the country.

Dominicans can look forward to and hope for a brighter future in sports and athletics as the state plan goes into action.

The Council will also oversee the completion of a comprehensive national sports policy and this strategy will address a variety of sports-related issues, including infrastructure, talent development, and community engagement.

According to Senator George, it took several consultations with important stakeholders within the sports industry which included athletes, coaches, and administrators in the development of the National Sports Council.

He also announced the appointment of former international Cricket umpire and President of the Dominic Olympic Committee, Billy Doctrove, as the inaugural Chairman of the Sports Council.

“Mr. Doctrove offers a wealth of knowledge and expertise that we are all certain will help the Council, and we wish him well as Chairman,” George said in his statement.

Furthermore, Minister Oscar George also said that the National Sports council will prioritize many important areas, including an urgent inspection of existing sports laws with the goal of modernizing and aligning it with the most recent developments in the sports sector.

Senator George stated his part for the establishment of the National Sports Council, adding that the council represents a significant step towards the growth of Dominica’s sports sector.