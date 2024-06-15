Cricket Championships set to return to St Kitts and Nevis

The Cricket Championships is all set to return to the Secondary School and Colleges of St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday under the patronage of the Department of Sports

St Kitts and Nevis: The Cricket Championships is all set to return to the Secondary School and Colleges of St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday under the patronage of the Department of Sports. The matches of round 3 of the tournament will be held at three stadiums such as Conaree, St Pauls, Nevis.

Six teams will participate in the matches and play the games to pave the path for the next round of the tournament. St Kitts Department of Sports invited sports enthusiasts to attend another round of thrilling cricket matches as the teams compete for glory.

Round 3 will feature three matches between six teams and the matches will kickstart at 9: 30 am and the tournament will be sponsored by several partners. The schedule of the matches has also been announced and the matchups will be as follows:

The first match will be held between Gingerland Secondary School and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College at Conaree. The match will start at 9: 30 am and the winner will pave the path for the next round.

The second match of the day will be held between Charles E Mills Secondary School and Cayon High School. The match will be held between St Pauls and will start at 9: 30 am. The winner will pave the path for the next round.

The third match of the tournament will be held between the Development Team and Charlestown Secondary at Nevis. The match will start at 9: 30 am and the winner will pave the path for the next round.

Earlier, the St Kitts Department of Sports hosted the Primary School Sports Championship which was held between the different primary schools of the country. The Primary School Cricket Zone Preliminaries and the Primary School Netball Quarter Finals were held between six teams on June 11, 2024.

The matches are aimed at providing a platform to athletes from St Kitts and Nevis to showcase their sporting skills and receive new opportunities.