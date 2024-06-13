Construction work on Goodwill Secondary School progressing rapidly

The construction work on the new Goodwill Secondary School has been progressing rapidly as it is part of the commitment to rebuild six schools in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: The construction work on the new Goodwill Secondary School has been progressing rapidly as it is part of the commitment to rebuild six schools in Dominica. As per the reports, a firm foundation has been established, providing the level surface for prompt development of the school structure upon completion.

Goodwill Secondary School will serve as a designated Centre of Excellence for Technical, and Vocational Education and training facilities for food preparation, electrical installations, garment production, and other educational programmes.

Refrigeration and air conditioning will all be incorporated and counseling, pastoral care, special education rooms, a fully equipped library, science labs Auditorium, canteen staff quarters, and a multi-purpose hard court will be made available to meet the needs of students.

The houses are being constructed with the aid of the People’s Republic of China which has been funding the construction of six schools including one secondary and five primary schools at different communities.

The project was announced in response to the impact of Hurricane Maria which has devastated the infrastructure at a significant amount. This has led to the destruction of schools, colleges, hospitals, and houses, making people homeless. After that, the aim of becoming the world’s first climate nation came into place under which a resilient infrastructure was needed to be made that could withstand any natural calamity.

The housing and education sector has remained a great priority and over 1500 houses were constructed in the country. Now, the schools are also being constructed in Dominica in different communities, aiming to enhance the education sector

The schools that were severely damaged by Hurricane Maria have been added to the list of the six schools which is the exclusive project. The Goodwill Secondary School is aimed at providing an education boost to the community and the school will consist of students and teachers with great enthusiasm.