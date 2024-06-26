Community ReEntry Program (C-REP) Launched to Empower Saint Lucia’s Youth

The USAID Y-RIE, in association with the MESJE launched the community ReEntry Program which focuses on rehabilitating the prisoners who are between the ages of 18 and 35.

The US agency for international development (USAID) youth resilience, inclusion and empowerment (Y-RIE) program, in association with the Ministry of Equity, Social, Justice and Empowerment (MESJE) launched the community ReEntry Program (C-REP).

Authorities stated that the program focuses on rehabilitating the prisoners who are between the ages of 18 and 35 and currently serving their sentences in prisons or have recently been released.

Reportedly, according to this pilot program, 18 months of services will be offered which will include tailored case management, life skills, vocational and remedial educational training, entrepreneurial support, career counselling, community engagement, psychosocial support, and basic needs support.

These services are meant to help the prisoners to re-enter their communities which will ultimately lead to a reduced reoffending.

This program is being implemented by the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF) and it will also collaborate with partners from multiple agencies.

Government officials, community leaders, and stakeholders, all were at the event to support this initiative, that focuses on giving people a second chance, and helping in the wellbeing of their communities.

Phelps Feeley, Chief of Party (COP) for Y-RIE, said “This multi-agency partnership is key to the success of the program and represents the whole-of-government approach needed for addressing today’s most challenging issues,”

“Most notably, I want to recognise and commend the C-REP participants for dedicating themselves to this endeavour, their futures and to the benefit of Saint Lucia,” Feeley, the COP added.

Based on the reports, the major necessity for the success of this program actively depends upon community involvement. Apart that, the SSDF has also planned to collaborate with the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF), Probation and Parole Services in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Justice and National Security, the Boys Training Centre (BTC), the James Belgrave Micro Enterprise Development Fund (BELFund) at the MESJE, the Centre for Adolescent Renewal and Education (CARE), and the National Skills Development Centre of the Ministry of Education for the inter-agency partnership framework.

According to the authorities, The active participation of these partners could help to assure a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation.

The USAID Y-RIE launched in Saint Lucia in February 2023 with the goal of enhancing social services for families and youth in Saint Lucia. The main focus for the launch of this program was to create safer neighbourhoods, the program focuses on enhancing youth education, family resilience, job readiness, and community cohesion.