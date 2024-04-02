China is a true friend, assists Dominica during difficult times: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit attended the reception hosted by the Embassy of Dominica in China and termed the country “a true friend who assisted Dominica during the most difficult moments and provided generous support.”

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit attended the reception hosted by the Embassy of Dominica in China and termed the country “a true friend who assisted Dominica during the most difficult moments and provided generous support.”

Addressing the gathering at the reception, PM Skerrit appreciated the 20 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between China and Dominica. He also outlined the positive outcomes of the cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The event was also attended by officials of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and Dominican students studying in China. He extended gratitude to Ambassador Martin Charles and the students for hosting the event and for the vibrant display of Dominican products and climate.

In the gathering, representatives from both countries shed light on the 20 years that have featured the successful bilateral and cooperation journey of these two countries and said that the celebration marked the achievements in different sectors during these years.

Emphasizing the significance of the relations between Dominica and China, the prime minister noted that the country will always remember the support of China during the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters.

He further highlighted the contribution of China towards world peace and development and added that the country has worked hard to provide its citizens with modern and high-quality development. He noted that the level of growth China has made in sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, climate change response, new energy, and medical and health is amazing.

PM Skerrit asserted that the development of China in these sectors provided a perfect example to the world and opened new horizons for the public. He said that Dominica and China shared mutual support and sustainable collaboration which has formulated a strong bilateral landscape between them.

Amid the complex international structure, the successful and strategic cooperation between China and Dominica is the perfect example for the global world unity which is necessary for the fight against several financial and social challenges, highlighted by the prime minister.

Meanwhile, PM Skerrit also extended his support to the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative, Global Development initiative, Global Security initiative, and Global Civilization initiative. He also assured the proper participation of Dominica in these initiatives and said that these steps are important to develop countries and fulfill the sustainable development goals.

Prime Minister Dr Skerrit also shared glimpses of the reception as it was part of the events which were held in China during the Dominica delegation’s official trip. The trip concluded on March 29, 2024, featuring numerous bilateral talks and collaboration sectors.