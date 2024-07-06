Beryl Impact: Up 100% of certain crops devastated in St Vincent

Up to 80 to 100% of certain crops have totally been wiped out due to the destruction caused by the Hurricane Beryl in St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Up to 80 to 100% of certain crops have totally been wiped out due to the destruction caused by the Hurricane Beryl in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The loss of agricultural assets has impacted the farmers on the island, leaving their livelihoods in jeopardy.

As per the recent findings, the crops such as bananas, plantains, coconuts, avocados and other varieties of vegetables have been destroyed completely in the country and caused a destructive situation for the citizens.

Around 80% and 100% of these crops were seen wiped out in St Vincent and the Grenadines at the time when they were ready for market. Now, the farmers who are dependent upon these crops for their income and survival of their families are anxious about their situation.

CARDI Caribbean also led a meeting with impacted farmers in the island nation and said that they are looking for ways to take the farmers out of the situation. Notably, the assessment of the damage associated with Beryl is still underway as the conditions are not getting normal.

Beside these crops, the damage has largely spared the fields of potato, sweet potato, yam, dasheen, and cassava crops that could still provide profit to the farmers. The crops have been saved due to the marketable storage organs which are located underground.

With the completion of the CARDI assessment, the loss, damage and the scale of the impact of the hurricane on different sectors will be determined.

In addition to that, the homes and other infrastructure has also been destructed by the Hurrican Beryl with the 90% loss. A total of three deaths have been reported from the country, leaving people in the severe situation.

Now, the countries demanded climate-action from the global world and stated that the impact they have been facing for last three to four days was not cause by them at all. They said that the global world must recognize their situation and provide some effective solutions.