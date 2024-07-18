Antigua And Barbuda Partners with George Brown College to Enhance Vocational Training  

The Ministry of education signs a dynamic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with George Brown College (GBC) of Toronto, Canada.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Ministry of education, sports and creative industries signs a dynamic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with George Brown College (GBC) of Toronto, Canada.

This initiative by the country’s Ministry of education will play an advance role in developing the country’s technical and vocational training, while also supporting the culinary arts and Business innovation programming.

The Minister of Education, sports and creative industries, Daryll Mathew stated that the establishment of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Antigua and Barbuda will play a significant role in addressing the shortage of skilled workers in the labour market.

“TVET programmes will increase employability and productivity by providing individuals with practical skills and competencies in a variety of industries and professions, so contributing to a more dynamic and diverse economy.” The Minister stated.

He further added that the TVET will promote social inclusion among the youth which will further aid for a sustainable development as the project will address the alignment of educational outcomes with that of the needs of local industries.

“George Brown College is thrilled to partner with Antigua and Barbuda to enhance educational and economic outcomes,” said the president of George Brown College, Gervan Fearon.

Gervan further stated that the collaboration is a mark for commitment towards providing academic excellence and international partnerships. “The project will provide valuable opportunities for growth and development and equipping the learners and educators with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the global economy.” Gervan said.

According to the sources, an all-new 2+2 articulation will be established which will allow the students in the country to access international education with ease from GBC or other Canadian institutions that also through online or hybrid learning methods.

The major focus for these studies will be on culinary arts, Business Innovation, and enhancing the post-study job opportunities for the participants. It was further addressed that the partnership will also enable educators to make more significant contributions to their community through learning in Canada.