Antigua and Barbuda: 4 Knights Beach Bar and Beach 366 to celebrate ICC T20 World Cup

Antigua and Barbuda: The staging of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be celebrated with “4 Knights Beach Bar and Beach 366” from June 9 to 22, 2024. The activities for the event have been unveiled under the theme- “Be a part of the Game, Be a part of the Action, Be Here.”

The activities will be organized to attract tourists to the picturesque beaches of Antigua and Barbuda amid the hosting of the world’s biggest tournament.

The activities will kick off off on June 9, 2024, with two events such as “Spin the Wheel” and “Happy Hour” on the day of the match between Oman and Scotland. The first event will be held from 2 pm tp 3 pm and the second one will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm respectively.

On the day of the match between Australia and Namibia, the activity will take place from 9 pm to 9: 45 pm on June 11, 2024, which is named “Spin the Wheel.” For the third day at Sir Viv Richards Cricket Stadium, teams such as England and Oman will come face to face on June 13, 2024.

The first event will be held from 3: 15 pm to 3: 45 pm which is “Spin the Wheel” and the second event will be held from 4: 00 pm to 5: 00 pm which is “Happy Hour.”

On June 15, 2024, the match will be held between Nambia and England, and Spin the Wheel will start from 1 pm and run through 1: 30 pm. On the other hand, the happy hour will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm at the beach of Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda will further host the matches of the “Super 8” of the tournament which will be held on June 19, 20. 22 and 21, 2024. Activities such as Spin the Wheel and Happy Hour will be held on the beaches of the country from 11 am to 10 pm.

The ICC T20 World Cup Tournament will be held at Sir Viv Richards Cricket Stadium and it is aimed at promoting sports tourism across the Caribbean region.

Spin the Wheel and the Happy Hour will showcase the vibrant culture and tradition of Antigua and Barbuda to the tourists who will visit the country from across the globe. The events will be part of highlighting the authentic sporting culture of the country which has contributed greatly to the West Indies cricket team.