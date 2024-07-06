Antigua and Barbuda: 3 students shine in G6 National Assessment 

Three students from Antigua and Barbuda have secured the top places in the Grade 6 National Assessment as the result was announced on Friday

Antigua and Barbuda: Three students from Antigua and Barbuda have secured the top places in the Grade 6 National Assessment as the result was announced on Friday. The Ministry of Education announced that 88% of students gained good positions with nice grades.

The exam was topped by Elyze M Henry from Minah Magnet Academy with 385 marks out of 400 total, hailing praise from everyone. While the second position was secured by Naliyah CA Lewis from Baptist Academy of Antigua with 383 marks.

On the third position, Keira AS Weeks from St Nicholas Primary School secured 382 marks and shined in the exam.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lawrence and Erin Shen received the fourth and fifth position with 378 and 374 marks respectively.

Notably, the Ministry of Education of Antigua and Barbuda recorded the participation of 1,288 students in the assessment exam which included the equal distribution of the males and females.

A total of 639 females have sat in the exam for the higher educations, while 649 was the recorded male figure for the examination. Out of these statistics, a total of 739 students have been enrolled by the government with 354 females and 385 males.

On the other hand, 549 students were given to the private school which included 285 females and 264 males.

The results showed that the students from the private school performed quite well, surpassing the students from the government school in the list of the top position holders. Out of the total students, 105 from private school have recorded the position at the top in the list of the results.

Further, the result also outlined that the females have remained high performers in the exam as the 366 females have showed good performance in Level 1 which is the highest. While 304 males have been recorded in the level 1 list.

In the level 2, 219 females remained top performers, while males were stood at 244 and 50 females were recorded and 85 males in the level 3. In the level 4, the count stood at four females and 14 males.