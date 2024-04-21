Afrikan Heritage Foundation raises voice for Rastafarian community, use of cannabis

Barbados: The Afrikan Heritage Foundation urged Barbados to develop a fair and equitable cannabis industry as the rights of the Rastafarian community have been ignored. President Paul Rock said that this is the time to join the fight for justice as the right of the community to use cannabis for sacramental purposes is being denied.

He intended to bring these issues to the public’s attention at an educational forum this Sunday at Freedom Park, and is inviting all Barbadians to attend.

He said, ”This is the first event that is going to be held by the people, for the people. We do have several speakers; We have a sister who was on the same task force to speak about the findings. We have, elders, I know several people that will come and speak, you know, in their capacity. But the evening is really for the people of Barbados to come out and have a seat.”

Paul also invited the members of all political parties and Barbados Cannabis Licences Authority and said that this is a time and a chance for them to truly ground for the people. In the time of emancipation, they should come together and fight for the justice.

"When we see the government officials, they are above the people and apart from the people, so we have these forums where, you have a panel of, the question and answer for the people, that is usually very short. And people being left waiting in line to have a say at this and that. And, I have been there, but I've done that, you have to watch the people rushing you off the mic. This evening, we have from 5 o'clock to 9 o'clock. That time for the people to come and have a say. We will show a couple short clips, right,"said the president.

He also talked about recent symposium which ws held in St Vincent and said that the talks of the standardizing the allowance of the plant through the region was held.

President Paul asserted,”To make a further point about how CARICOM is going on. Recently, I think you all as journalists, I think that’s last month. I stand corrected, but I think it was the 20th of March. A symposium was held. I think it was in St. Vincent. There’s something on YouTube I saw. And at this symposium, the rest of the CARICOM community, the Caribbean community, are speaking about things like standardizing the allowance of the plant through the region.”

President Paul added,”We have been on the inset from the Joint Civil Committee meetings till now, advocating that within the medicinal industry of the plant, that the traditional cultural use be allocated within that industry. It is in our minds immoral and unethical to move straight to pharmaceuticals and leave out the natural use. So there are people that have been drinking teas and making their own little oils and things.”