Barbados hosted National Sports Council Award ceremony

Barbados: The 39th annual National Sports Council Award ceremony came off last week under the theme, ‘Creating Identity Through Sports,’ and several of the island’s leading athletes were recognised for their outstanding performances in Barbados.

Taking the top awards for ‘Sports Personality Of The Year’ and ‘The Minister’s Award’ was the island’s top female athlete, Sada Williams, who captured the bronze medal at the World Championships this year in Budapest.

In the junior category, 14-year-old Hannah Wilson, who is now a Women’s Fide Master after her title was ratified by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) at the end of December, won the ‘Junior Outstanding Female Award’ from a field of athletes that included swimmer Heidi Stoute, middle-distance runner Ashlyn Simmons, cyclist Arielle Greaves, and triathlete and aquathlete Isis Gaskin.

Seven-year-old golf prodigy Ashton O’kola took home the ‘Junior Outstanding Male’ Award, in a field that included Teon Haynes, cyclist Daniel Lashley and beach wrestler Adrian Maynard.

15-year-old St. Michael School student Tammaso Layson started his year in style when he surfed to a silver medal against the most talented under-16 junior surfers from North America, Hawaii and the Caribbean at the Rip Curl Gromsearch final at the Palm Springs Surf Club Wave Pool in sunny California last week.

Surfing in a division with 16 surfers, Layson scored the second-highest wave score in the event when he posted a 9.5 out of 10.

Layson won the qualifying event held in New Smyrna, Florida in August 2023 and he now looks forward to a busy competitive season between amateur and professional events on the National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) amateur and World Surf League (WSL) processional surfing calendars.

Barbados Children Directory said,” There were some outstanding efforts from many of our talented young people in 2023 and we wish that they continue to work hard, focus on their goals and reap even more success in 2024.”