30 students from Barbados scores 90% higher in Math, English

Barbados: 30 students from Barbados schools have scored 90% higher in Math with Finn Graham, Maya Beg, and John Spencer scoring 99%. 40 students scored 80% or higher. In English 12 scored 90% or higher, and 37 got higher than 80%.

Finn Graham is the top scorer for boys at the school and he is also the island’s top boy and the top girl at the school is Maya Beg. The school’s average in Math was 81.7% compared to the national average of 54.6% and in English, the school’s average was 81.6% compared to the national average of 65.2%.

A total of four graduates have received appreciation from the Gordon Walters Primary School who are secondary school bound in September.

During the graduation ceremony which took place on Friday, Akili Blackman and Naiya Coppin were hailed as the school’s top performers in the 2024 Common Entrance Examination.

Akili, the school’s head boy received 87% in English, 84% in Maths, C in composition and a converted score of 232. He also earned an award for having the highest mark in English and he will be attending The Lodge School.

Naiya, a prefect, earned 81% in English, 82% in Maths, D in composition and a converted score of 226.5. Naiya will be attending Christ Church Foundation School in September.

Special mention was also made of Yekai Yarde who will be attending The St Michael School, Jashania Drakes who will be entering Combermere School, Kiara Lowe and Amara Thorne who both will also be attending Christ Church Foundation School and Hajiani Alkins who will be off to Deighton Griffith Secondary School.

On Wednesday 12th June, the National Sports Council staged the first ever National Primary School Triathlon Showcase!

Several schools from across the island were invited to participate in the event which asked the young athletes to swim, cycle and run. From all reports the event was enjoyed by the athletes, even those who were competing in a triathlon for the first time.

St. Gabriel’s School came out on top with victories in both the boys and girls relays, while the boys from that school took the top five spots in the races.