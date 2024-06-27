3 hours to go for second semi-finals at Guyana

Three hours have left for the final face-off between India and England at the stage of semi-final for the ongoing ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024

Guyana: Three hours have left for the final face-off between India and England at the stage of semi-final for the ongoing ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled to take place at Providence Stadium, Guyana at 10: 30 am where two old rivarlies will fight against each other for the spot in the finals of the tournament.

Notably, the excitement between India and England has been built due to their last face-off in the semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where the latter team won against the former. From Indians perspective, the match is seen as the revenge of that world cup semi-final, while from England perspective, the game will be going to be the platfom for reaching the finals of the tournament and retain their T20 title.

The excitement has heated up at Guyana as the Cheddi Jagan International Airport recorded a 22% surge in the tourists’ arrivals due to the revenge match of the second semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

The World Cup tournament has remained quite well for India as they secured victory in every of their match whether it was group stage or the Super 8 format. India has taken their revenge of the World Cup ODI 2023 against Australia by defeating them in the knockout match of the Super 8, knocking them out of the tournament.

India secured the first position in the points standing of the Super 8 format with 6 points and three out of three victories. However, the performance of England did not remain up to mark due to the slight victories and secured a place in the semi-finals by beating the United States in the knockout match.

England secured the second position with four points in the points table, leading them to play against India from Group 1 of the tournament.

Further, the rain has also been posing threats to the staging of the match due to the ongoing 2024 Hurricane Season. In case, the rain tried to stop the match, then India will directly qualify for the finals due to their 6 points and first position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 8 stage.