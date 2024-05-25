25% off on private retreat collection of Four Seasons Resort Nevis unveils

The 25% discount has been announced on the private retreat collection of Four Seasons Resort Nevis for the exclusive summer offers.

Nevis: The 25% discount has been announced on the private retreat collection of Four Seasons Resort Nevis for the exclusive summer offers. The offer will be valid from May 25 to December 15, 2024, and the tourists will have the option of a minimum stay of five nights.

The offer will also provide several other amenities to the travellers which include Round-Trip airport transportation, unlimited golf tee times, clubs and cart rentals, and unlimited racquet sports court times.

In addition to that, the resort will also offer “Stay longer- Fourth Free Night” to the travellers which will run from June 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025. As per the offer, the travellers will be given a chance to get a free fourth night if they spend three direct days in the resort, exploring the beauty of Nevis.

The complimentary fourth-night stay is aimed at providing exceptional tourism offerings to the visitors as the three consecutive nights will be paid. The complimentary night must be used in conjunction with the initial stay.

Along with that, the patrons who book their stay in advance with Four Seasons Resorts Nevis will be given a 33% discount on their room rate. As per the offer, the reservation must be made at least seven days in advance and the offer will be valid from May 25 to December 31, 2025.

As per the conditions, no refund will be issued for cancelled reservations, and no changes will be permitted. The discounts on these stays will provide an authentic chance for travellers to explore the magnificent beauty of Nevis.

Under the season of love offer, the travellers will be given a chance to celebrate their love at the island as the resort will provide offerings for romance which will be expertly curated and designed for the love experiences.

The reservation for the offer should be made at least 30 days in advance. As per the offers, the guests will be given a chance to have a private three-course dinner for two once per stay. It will provide spa under-the-stars experience for two and the private sunset Catamaran Sail will also be available once per stay.

Beach Cabana rental will also be given for one day and a Botanical Tour will be provided for once per stay. The picnic with light bites and beverages at any area of the resort will also be available once per stay. The round-trip transportation between the airport and the resort will also be available in the offer.