Four Seasons Resort Nevis to offer exclusive stay at USD350 during Culturama

Nevis: Four Seasons Resort of Nevis is all set to offer an exclusive stay at USD 350++ during the celebration of the 50 years of the Culturama Festival. Beginning on July 25, 2024, the exclusive offer will provide discounts on several amenities and make travellers celebrate the festival with unique experiences.

The offer will run until August 6, 2024, aiming to promote the Caribbean and Local St Kitts and Nevis Residents. Through the different activities of the Culturama Festival 2024, the Nevis Tourism Authority aimed to uplift the local offerings of the island nation.

The exclusive offer will provide the Nevis Peak View Rooms Only where the tourists will get the chance to explore the island nation. The rooms will enhance their travel experience and make the tourists spend their time during the festival seamlessly.

Besides this, through this offer, the patrons will get a 10% discount on Spa Treatments and Select Retail Items. The Food and Beverages will also be served at a 10% discount to the tourists during the celebration of the Culturama Festival.

The offer will also provide a 10% discount on Cabana Rentals with the showcase of the vibrant traditions and rich heritage. The tourists will also be given a chance for the complimentary use of the Non-Motorises Water Toys which is subject to availability.

The tourists will also be given a 20% discount on Transfers with Islander Water sports to/from the Resort Pier. They are invited to book their rooms and avail the opportunity for the patrons who are seeking to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Culturama Festival.

Nevis has celebrated the Culturama Festival every year from July to August to enhance the unique offerings of the country. It is aimed to promote the local culture and heritage of the country, with different events and homecoming activities.

Through the Nevis Mango Festival and Night Market, the Culturama is all about celebrating culture, embracing history and 50th Culturama. With the vibrant array of presentations, the festival will feature all sorts and kinds of enhancing its culture.

From lively parades to mesmerizing performances, Nevis Culturama will be a proper showcase of the truly captured spirit of the island. It will showcase the vibrant culture and heritage of the country through incredible events and performances.

With the rhythmic beats of calypso and soca and the stunning costumes and art displays, the festival is considered as the true feat for the seams and colourful celebration of Nevis. From July to August 2024, the street of Nevis will be filled with excitement from locals, returning nationals and visitors alike, as they are eager to celebrate the Greatest Summer Lime.