16 ladies represent Barbados at 2024 Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament

Barbados: A total of 16 young ladies are all set to represent Barbados at the 2024 Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament which will be held in Saint Lucia. The tournament kicked off on April 2 and will run through April 10, 2024.

The host country, along with St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada, St Eustatius, and Barbados will vie for honours in the competition.

The squad is made up of: Chelsea Best, Siarah Small (Graydon Sealy Secondary School), Aleera Chapman, Deeya Forde-Haynes (Queen’s College), Quinesha Cox (The Lester Vaughan School), Jasonta Forde, Tyra Griffith, Samerah Rock, (Coleridge & Parry) Ky-mani Harding (The St Michael School), Kianna Harte, Kya McCarthy, Nyah Oughterson (Christ Church Foundation School), Shakeena Piggott, Jakaira Jones-Smith (Alleyne School) and Tyesha Trotman (Combermere School).

Barbados are the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2019 and 2023. With the exception of the co-captains Tyeisha Trotman and Deeya Forde-Haynes, Quinesha Cox, Kianna Harte and Siarah Small, the other team members are new to the team.

The schedule of the matches has also been revealed, which will feature the following matches:

On April 5, 2024

The first match of the day will be held between Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines at 7:30 pm. The second match will take place between Barbados and Grenada at 6:00 pm and the last match of the day will be held between Saint Lucia and Dominica at 7:15 pm.

On April 6, 2024

Four matches have been announced for the day which will feature matches between St Vincent and Saint Lucia, Barbados and Grenada, St Vincent and Grenadines and Grenada, Saint Lucia and Barbados.

The matches will be held to foster the sports culture in the Caribbean region, featuring the arrival of athletes from five countries from across the region. Saint Lucia has been organizing the 20th edition of the Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament and the Caribbean Netball Jubilee Observance in April this year.

Caribbean Netball Association made significant advancements this year with the organization of a press conference to announce the partnership with Caribbean Airways for the 20th Jean Pierre Youth Netball Tournament.

As members of the Caribbean Netball Jubilee Association, netball stakeholders in Saint Lucia aim to raise awareness about the high-quality sport of netball.