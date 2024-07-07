14-players team to represent Barbados at 50-ver Cup Championship

A team of fourteen from Barbados is all set to compete in the two-day 50-over Cup Championships in Trinidad and Tobago from August 11 to September 3, 2024

Barbados: A team of fourteen from Barbados is all set to compete in the two-day 50-over Cup Championships in Trinidad and Tobago from August 11 to September 3, 2024.

From a squad of 22 young cricketers who were called up for the national squad in preparation for this year’s Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Tournament, fourteen of them were named for the team to compete in the two-day and 50-Over Cup Championship.

The full team which will compete in the tournament in Trinidad and Tobago from August 11 to September 3 is made up of, Xaundre Baptiste, Shaquan Belle, Gadson Bowens, Joshua Branch, Zachary Carter, Joshua Dorne, R’Jai Gittens, Jordan Graham, Micah Greenidge, Khomari Griffith, Kevion Newton, Jakeem Pollard, Damani Roach and Damarko Wiggins.

The boys were grouped in two teams captained by Gadston Bowen of the Graydon Sealy School and Xaundre Baptiste of Queen’s College and they played two two-day trial matches and a 50 over one-day match before the team was decided.

Earlier, Barbados won three silver medals from Alex Stewart, Daniel Sealy and Olivia Watts and one bronze medal from Ben Shepherd at Junior Caribbean Squash Championship

Stewart, put up a fight against Nicholas Verwey of Guyana but eventually went down 11-6, 11-9, 11-2 in a match that lasted 48 minutes. It was the first lost in the tournament for Stewart who played unbeaten to the finals.

Daniel Sealy took the silver medal in the boys’ under-15 division after losing 0-3 (11-4, 11-5, 11-2) in the finals, to Jayden George of St. Vincent in nineteen minutes. Sealy, seeded at 3/4, played impressively in the semi-finals to defeat the number two seed Owen Rosorea of Bermuda 3-1 (11-6, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9) in twenty nine minutes.

Watts seeded at number two in the girls; under-15 division, lost out on the gold medal when she went down (0-3) (11-5, 11-9, 11-1) to Kaylee Pierre of the Cayman Island in just fourteen minutes.

Shepherd made it to the quarterfinals but lost in that round 3-0 (11-6, 11-0, 11-6) to the eventual winner of the under-13 boys division, Jayden George. He returned to the courts to play for third place and took the bronze medal from Owen Roserea in three straight games (12-10, 11-1, 11-5) in twenty four minutes.