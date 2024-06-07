10-year-old athlete secures bronze at Aquatic Centre International Swim Meet

A ten-year-old Attie Joseph secured the bronze medal in the boys 9-10 division at the recently concluded ‘Aquatic Centre International Swim Meet in Barbados

Barbados: A ten-year-old Attie Joseph secured the bronze medal in the boys 9-10 division at the recently concluded ‘Aquatic Centre International Swim Meet in Barbados.

Joseph competed in seven races and did personal best times in every race and he placed third in the 50m butterfly, to collect his first individual medal in his second year of competitive swimming.

He was also a member of his club’s 9-10 boys’ relay team which not only placed 1st in the 50m relay but they did it in record-breaking time.

At the end of the meet, Attie earned 21 points and his eyes are now set on making the national team for the upcoming Goodwill Games.

A student at Providence Elementary School where he favours Mathematics, Attie represented his school in the interschool swim meet on two occasions and when he is not swimming, you might find him watching videos about swimming or watching his old races to see how he can improve.

Attie once tried horseback riding but since starting to swim, his passion for the sport has seen him focus more on swimming with a goal to represent Barbados at Games such as the Goodwill Games, CCCAN and CARIFTA and of course his eyes are also on the bigger picture of seeing himself at the Olympics.

Training six days a week, Attie is focused on his goals and he also hopes to become a swim coach in the future, and with his determined attitude, all things are possible for this young man.

Barbados Children Directory expressed pleasure and said that this is a good start to a bright future in swimming.

