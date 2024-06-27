Trinidad: 3-more days to go for the Annual Flambeau Concert

The much-awaited Annual Flambeau Concert, hosted by True Talk No Lie (TTNL) will take place on June 29 at the Big Black Box, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

TTNL hosted its first Concert on last May 2023 to celebrate their 10th Anniversary. The success of the last year’s concert made them to comeback for the second year much prepared

Reportedly, the organisers have put together an itinerary that features ten local performers from a variety of genres, such as dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, and Soca.

According to some rumours, this year’s stage is set to be honoured by performers including Jimmy October, Full Blown, Mela Caribe, 1K, $teevoo, Juss Lizz, Jah Guidance, Roy Simmons, Breezydozit and Eko.

The tickets for the concert are being sold online at the official website of TTNL.

The last year’s concert on May 20 featured artists including Hey Choppi, Rheon Elbourne, Jah-Z Blaze, Keshav, 80Sede, Natty Royal, Killabee, Issa, Sharifa Selman, Solman, Ami, Sadaeya and MXGNS.

“The name Flambeau holds profound significance rooted in both our local cultural history and its symbolic representation,” the TTNL official website said in reference to the concert’s name. Merely described as a flickering torch, the flambeau represents strength, defiance, and recall beyond simple illumination.

“Flamebeau is more than just a name to us; it represents our goal of highlighting the colourful tapestry of regional talent and making sure that our cultural legacy keeps shining even in the direst circumstances.” The website stated

True Talk No Lie (TTNL), established in May 2013 is committed to building the live music industry as a platform for musicians and their fans to interact and enjoy each other’s shared enthusiasm, consequently fostering an increased passion for the regional talent.

It is a monthly open-mic series that gives experienced performers a stage to display their talent to the audience sharing the same interest. Apart from singers, it gives chance to poets, authors, singers, musicians, and even dancers to express themselves and explore their talents.