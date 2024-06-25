Three artistes unveiled for 24th World Creole Music Festival, gearing up for October

The 24th edition of the World Creole Music Festival was officially launched in Dominica on Sunday with the unveiling of a lineup of three musicians and acts for 2024

Patrons from across the globe are gearing up for a weekend of cultural immersion and musical bliss from October 25 to 27 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The stadium will come alive with a dynamic lineup of music as artistes from around the world convert to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Dominica and the wider Caribbean.

The first artistes in the lineup is the most famous Orchestra out of Frence with over 50 albums- Kassav who will perform in Dominica. The second one is Valiant who is from Jamaica will enhance the cultural vibes and heritage experience of the patrons.

Stepped out from Trinidad and Tobago, the hottest artistes in music will be Nadia Batson who will be among the lineup of the three-day music festival 2024.

This year’s festival promises to be a celebration like no other, bringing together people from all walks of life through the universal language of music. The event will feature a diverse range of genres from calypso to reggae and everything in between.

Tickets will be available for the June season special at just EC$375 and the launch season special has already sold out to ensure availability.

At the official launch ceremony, Denise Charles- Tourism Minister added that the festival is a global favourite due to its sensational explosion of culture, Bouyon music and unbeatable entertainment. She noted that the authorities have recorded noticeble interest for the destination and its event of the year amond the patrons worldwide.

Notably, the government of Dominica invested aroune 12 million dollars investment which aimed at producing multiplying effect of $7 per every dollar spent.

The launch tickets were avaialble at EC$300 and the event now will be held under the theme- “Three nights of pulsating rhythms.”

The second wave of the artistes will soon be released by the Ministry of Tourism in Dominica and the patrons are asked to book their flights along with accommodations.