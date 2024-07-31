Thailand announces Visa-free travel for Jamaica, Dominica and T&T  

Thailand announces visa free travel for Jamaica, Dominica, and Trinidad and Tobago. The nation further announced several new visa implications to be issued in future.

Travel enthusiasts throughout Trinidad, Jamaica, and Dominica will now be able to travel and explore Thailand visa free. The maximum duration of travel however, should not exceed 60 days. The Thai consulate in Los Angeles addressed the news.

It was noted that a total of 93 countries have now been exempted to have a visa to visit the nation. this initiative has been taken in response to increase tourism to the country. The visa can even be extended for another period but no more than 30 days. The consulate mentioned that the extension of the visa totally depends upon the decision of the immigration officer.

Apart from the visa exemptions, Thailand has also started a new initiative of “Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)” for remote workers, digital nomads, and freelancers. According to this scheme the applicants will receive a 5 years visa and the stay to not increase more than 6 months or 180 days. Another participants of activities such as Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sport training, medical treatment, seminars, music festivals, etc will also be eligible for the visa category.

Reports are that Thailand is also revising their laws for Non-Immigrant visas or ‘ED’ category, most of which are international students pursuing their studies in institutes across Thailand. The new initiative will let the students to extend their visa for one more year considering they are employed in the country at the time of application.

This new initiative is to be implemented in order to attract potential talented and skilled workers to the country to work in the country.

Notably, Thailand is one of the most visited places and attracts a lot of tourists annually. These new initiatives by the government acts as a testament to build the country’s economy in terms of its most profitable sector that is tourism. Thailand often considered one of the most vibrant tourist destinations is known well for its diverse topography, turquoise water, and sandy beaches.