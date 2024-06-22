Semi-Final hopes still alive for West Indies, wins match against US with better run rate

The semi-final hopes are still alive for West Indies as they hammered the USA by nine wickets on Friday to secure their first victory in the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The semi-final hopes are still alive for West Indies as they hammered the USA by nine wickets on Friday to secure their first victory in the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The match was held at Kensington Oval, Barbados where the US gave the target of 129 runs in the 29 overs.

The match started with the toss won by West Indies and they sent the US to bat first at their home ground. With the exceptional bowling from the Windies, the team restricted the United States to a total score of 128 runs.

With the powerful bowling of Rostan Chase, US batters have struggled to bat properly as he took three wickets in four overs and gave only 19 runs. He kept the opposition hitters in check when the West Indies elected to bat first with Andre Russel also taking three wickets in 3.5 overs and giving 31 runs.

The target was left short for the batsmen of the West Indies with the unbeaten opening of Shai Hope with 82 runs and remained not out. He was also supported by Nicholas Pooran with his impactful inning of 27 runs out of 13 balls with three sixes and a four.

Shai Hope made short work of the USA bowling attack with his right-hand wicketkeeper batter with eight sixes and four fours and secured 82 runs in 39 balls. The run chase has remained great as West Indies won the match with a great run rate.

With earlier defeat against England, West Indies slipped to the last position in the points table of the group 2 of the Super 8 match. In order to remain in the race of the semi-final round, the team had to win the match with an improved run rate and this exactly had been done by the players.

Windies secured the victory in 11 overs with a Net Run Rate of 1.814 and reached the second spot at the points table of group 2 of the Super 8.

Now, the team has to defeat South Africa on June 24, 2024, which will remain a knockout match for both teams. Notably, from group 2, South Africa has already secured a place in the semi-final stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, and the match will be important for West Indies.

West Indies has played exceptionally well in the group stage format by securing victory in four out of four matches. The final of the tournament will be held on June 29, 2024 at Barbados.