Saint Lucia U19 wins match in WINLOTT Windwards Super 50

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia U19 secured victory by 41 runs through the DLS method against St. Vincent and the Grenadines U19 at Benjamin’s Park in the WINLOTT Windwards U19 Super 50 tournament.

Saint Lucia won the toss and took first knock posting a score of 201 with all out. Captain Tarrique Edward led the batting lineup with 58, ably assisted by Kervin Gassie 50 and Lee John 31. Even with some early wickets taken by St. Vincent this could not slow St. Lucia down. Kirtney Franklyn 3 for 53, Watson Seaton 2 for 21, Solomon Bascombe 2 for 29 and Devonte 2 for 13.

St. Vincent’s batsmen had an excellent start and with the interruption in the game due to rain the target was reduced to 198 (DLS method) in 48 overs. In 39.1 overs St. Vincent was 156 All out, Kirtney Franklyn 59 toped score for St. Vincent. Bowling for St. Lucia Lee John 4 for 31, Tarrique Edward 3 for 28, Kervin Gassie 2 for 44 and 1 wicket by Shawnil Edward.

On Sunday, 14th April, Saint Lucia and Dominica will be featured at Benjamin’s Park.

In another match, Grenada secured victory against which was held at the Geneva Playing Field in the WINLOTT Windwards U19 Super 50 tournament.

Grenada won the toss and opted to field. Dominica, facing their second faceoff with Grenada, posted 136 all out after 48.3 overs. Captain Jahson Vidal, 30, Dionne Rolle, 21, and Darrin Toussaint, 20, were the top scorers of the host country Dominica. Kirt Murray, 4 for 15, led the bowling attack for Grenada, along with Deshonte Thomas, 3 for 18, Kirsten Murray, 2 for 19, and Donte Alexander, 1 for 26, restricting the nature boys.

In reply, Grenada scored 137/4 in 36.1 overs, making it 5 in 5 a clean sweep in the tournament. Captain Jerel Jeremiah led the batting with 29 and was assisted by Divonnie Joseph 28 and Kirsten Murray 23. Darrin Toussaint 1 for 16, Kester Lestrade 1 for 24, Jelani Joseph 1 for 25 and Joel Durand 1 for 27 could not stop the Spice Boys. As it stands Grenada continues to top the point table with an unbeaten record.

With one game left, Grenada’s chances of winning the championship title are getting closer and closer. On Sunday, 14 April, they will face St. Vincent at the Geneva Playing Field.