Saint Lucia police welcomes ‘9’ new constables to their organisation

Saint Lucia: The Royal Saint Lucia police welcomed nine new special police officers into the ranks of the organisation this Monday, 8th July 2024.

The organisation held a meeting to address the new constables. The meeting was directed by Sergeant No. 806 Joseph, Assistant Superintendent of police Brenner Camile, and the commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius.

The authorities assured the newly joined officers that they will get unwavering support from the organisation, if they operate under the limits of the law.

The sources stated that the commissioner of police also emphasised the organization’s recent progress in creating a closer and stronger relationship between the RSLPF and the community it serves.

The commissioner further urged the new constables to uphold to this standard by exhibiting an exceptional performance.

“The addition of nine new Special Police Constables to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force promises to bolster its operational capacity, furthering the RSLPF’s mission to ensure safety and security across Saint Lucia.” RSLPF Stated.

The RSLPF have been actively involved in offering relief to islands recently struck by Hurricane Beryl under the Caribbean Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU).

The Superintendent of Police Stephen Victorin and Assistant Superintendent of Police Charlotte Thomas are the officers which are a part of CDRU to aid Grenada, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines.

The other group of members from RSLPF are consistently working with the Regional Security System (RSS). These committed officers were recently been deployed to Barbados to provide assistance during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, completely unaware of the approaching cyclone.

“Undaunted and persistent, the officers turned what some might see as a setback into a moment of grace, exhibiting solidarity and selfless devotion throughout the Caribbean.” The RSLPF stated.

“𝑴𝒂𝒚 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒐𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒐 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒍𝒇.” They added.