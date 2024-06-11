Saint Lucia all set to create “Underwater Sculpture Park”

Saint Lucia is all set to create its first “Underwater Sculpture Park” along the West Coast under the “Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UFBC) project

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is all set to create its first “Underwater Sculpture Park” along the West Coast under the “Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UFBC) project.

The project will be funded by the World Bank in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism which has launched the “National Storyboard Competition.” The competition has invited the innovative design and overall aesthetics of the park from the public ahead of the commencement of its development.

The competition is open to all citizens of Saint Lucia and the applications should be submitted from June 5 to 25, 2024. The citizens from ten years of age are eligible to take part and send their designs for the creation of the park.

The underwater sculpture park is considered a great initiative for the enhancement of the marine ecosystem and blue economy. It will also serve as a step in the upliftment of the tourism sector by providing visitors with new tourist attractions in Saint Lucia.

As per the guidelines of the competition, the Ministry of Tourism outlined that the storyboards should be unique, and authentic and clearly explain the theme of culture, heritage, and history of Saint Lucia. Through the competition, three winners will be selected and their designs will be considered for the making of the sculpture park.

The winner of the competition will be given a cash prize of EC$10,500, while the second-place holder will be provided with a prize of EC3,500 and the third position will get the cash prize of EC$2,00. The prize-giving ceremony for the competition will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The Ministry of Tourism extended an invitation to the individuals to submit their storyboards and be part of the collective effort to create the underwater sculpture park.

The theme for the competition will be “Culture, Heritage and History” and the guidelines state that the applicants will have to utilize one theme in three different stories for each of the three sites. In addition to that, they will also have to utilize three different themes for three individual stories for three sites.

The deadline for the competition will be June 26, 2024, till 4 pm.