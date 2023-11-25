Saint Lucia Sports Academy wins U19 Football Champ

The U19 team of Saint Lucia Sports Academy secured the title of the secondary school football championship

Castries, Saint Lucia: The U19 team of Saint Lucia Sports Academy (SLSA) secured the title of the secondary school football championship. They beat Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School in the final match and won the trophy.

The match was held at SLFA Technical Centre. The team retained its position in the championship for the second consecutive year. They emerged victorious with a resounding 4-0 goal.

The second position of the tournament was secured by Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School.

Besides this, the match for the third place was held between Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and St Mary’s College. The former secured victory with 3-0 runs and become the holder of the third place.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Development of Saint Lucia took to social media and shared glimpses of two matches.

As per the awards, the MVP of the Tournament was given to Eymani Butcher, while Rackelme Lionel was named MVP of the Final. Niyel Fontinelle was awarded Best Defender, and Kimarie John received Best Goalkeeper.

SLSA was awarded the championship trophy and gold medal, while Soufriere Comprehensive School received the second-place trophy and silver medal.

Description of Match

The first goal for Saint Lucia Sports Academy came from dynamic Jaylan “Beatle” Benjamin. He is followed by another stellar performance from Rickelme “Boughtus” Lionel who gave two goals to the team.

The third goal was taken for the team by Edric “Suplexx” Popp, who sealed the deal with a fine shot.

Saint Lucia Sports Academy congratulated to U19 boys for their great performance in the match and lauded them. The team has given a special shoutout to Coach Binghi and Coach Fifa for ensuring the boys put on their winning performances.

They also extended congratulations to the Soufriere Comprehensive for a game well played, showcasing sportsmanship and skill on the field.

Saint Lucia Sports Academy had also secured victory in the same last year and gained the title of the football championship.

