Saint Lucia: 100-pound LPG cylinder experiences a $4.97 hike

Saint Lucia: The government of Saint Lucia has once again rose the prices of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders leaving the netizens in shock. The updated prices are meant to take charge from 29th July 2024 to 18th August 2024.

The government has reportedly rose the price of LPG gas only, whereas the prices of the other petroleum products remain a constant. According to the sources the 100-pound gas cylinder which was previously been sold at a price of $261.78 per cylinder will now be sold at $266.75 causing a price difference of $4.97.

Notably, the prices of other petroleum products have remained constant with Kerosene remaining unchanged at $2.57 per lire or $11.69 per imperial gallon, Gasoline at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon, Diesel at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon, 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) at $36.00 per cylinder and 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) at $39.60 per cylinder.

This is to be noted that the Saint Lucian government has also increased the prices of the cooking gas back in February this year and has been seeing a wide fluctuation since then. The price now implemented will again see a turn on August 18th when a new pricing for all the products will be implemented.

The prices for the LPG gas were notably reduced in May and June, providing relief to residents as it is a basic necessity but a hike in the price again this month is rumoured to cause wide dissatisfaction among the citizens.

It is to be noted that in the last price changed which happened on 17th June also lead to a change in price of LPG only and the prices of other products didn’t change at that time too. The price which was then decreased by $5.67, however now has been increased by $4.97 causing just a mere difference in the pricing.