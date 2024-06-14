Private Events for Lucian Carnival 2024 unveiled

The calendar of Private Events for Lucian Carnival 2024 has been launched on Thursday and is scheduled to be held in July 2024

Castries, Saint Lucia: The calendar of Private Events for Lucian Carnival 2024 has been launched on Thursday and is scheduled to be held in July 2024. The events will kickstart on July 6 and will run through July 20, 2024, featuring the trailers of what the carnival has to offer in the main events.

The private events will feature glamorous concerts and lively parties, aiming to enhance the Carnival experience for the patrons. As per the reports, the events will also serve as the platform to bring the attendees closer together which is aimed at adding extra sparkle to this year’s edition.

The private event will kickstart with Feteland, Water Warz and Dzassta on Saturday, June 6, 2024, where the cultural showcase will take centre stage. These three events will shed light on the main events of the Lucian Carnival which are basic foundations.

On Sunday 7, 2024, the Bacchanal Brunch, Privasea, and WOW will showcase the magic of the authentic cuisine of Saint Lucia and enhance the culinary experience of the revellers. On Tuesday, June 9, 2024, Transcend will also be part of Lucian Carnival.

Other events will include:

On Wednesday, June 10, 2024

The event list will include Heeloo, Touch Down, Coolers on Deck and Home, aiming to enhance the traditional culture of Saint Lucia.

On Thursday, June 11, 2024

Escape, U4ria, and Crave will provide short glimpses of the main events of the Lucian Carnival and provide travellers with great experience.

On Friday, June 12, 2024

BAD, Color Me Read, Job Baatride, Saka Fete will also added into the list of the private events of the Lucian Carnival.

On Saturday, June 13, 2024

The events will be included Mess, Remedy, Bacchanal Blocko, Soca Raff Up, Soak’t and Shh-Chaleur Blanche.

On Sunday, June 14, 2024

Red Brunch, Sunlit, Sunnp, Indeulgence Breakfast Fete, Brazen, Run Bucket, Soca Garden and Foreign Invasion Baatride.

On Sunday, June 20, 2024

The last event of the Lucian Carnival will be Vaval Cooldown and Zenith

The carnival of Saint Lucia is the epic picture of the showcase of the culture and heritage of the country.