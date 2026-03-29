West Indies women suffer heavy defeat in ODI opener against Australia

The team lost the match by 103 runs as on the target of 341 runs, the team managed to make only 238 runs with a loss of 8 wickets.

West Indies: The West Indies women lost the first ODI match against Australia women in the three-match series that kickstarted on Friday at Warner Park, Basseterre. The team lost the match by 103 runs as on the target of 341 runs, the team managed to make only 238 runs with a loss of 8 wickets.

Now, the second match will be held on Sunday (March 29, 2026) in St. Kitts and Nevis and the third match will be held on April 2, 2026 (Thursday). Notably, the T20 series that happened between West Indies and Australia from March 19 to 23, 2026 has been won by the latter in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

West Indies Cricket urged the fans to come out in numbers in St. Kitts and Nevis to support the women’s cricket team against Australia. The fans can also watch the ODI series live on ESPN’s Disney+. The supporters throughout the region are also asked to come out at the Warner Park, with admission to all matches free of charge.

The team is led by Captain Hayley Matthews who contributed with both bat and ball in the second T20. She made a half-century in the second T20 and Deandra Dottin also delivered impactful performances, however, the performance has not turned out in the victory.

West Indies' opener Qiana Joseph has also secured notable ranking in the ICC Women’s T20 batting. She moved up 14 places to 33rd in the charts, with Taylor also moving up two places to 48th, marking a great performance by West Indies women.

The Head Coach of West Indies added that there is a great energy in the team as they are looking forward to playing good cricket which will make them win the matches against mighty Australia.

She said, “The T20 series didn’t go the way we hoped, but I saw some strong performances, particularly from the younger players.” The head coach added that that's a good sign for the culture in the team, but they’ve got to execute their skills for a longer period of time.