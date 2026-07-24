Tropical wave to bring light showers to Saint Lucia

A weak tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles is expected to bring brief showers to Saint Lucia, with no severe weather or advisories anticipated.

Saint Lucia is expected to be affected by the tropical wave that is approaching the Lesser Antilles. The effects of the wave on the country will not be major and no severe rainfall or strong winds is expected.

According to the St. Lucia Meteorological Services, the system will carry limited moisture. It may only bring a few brief showers as it passes through the region. Lucius Frederick, who is a forecaster for the St. Lucia Meteorological Services, explained that current weather models do not indicate any development of concern. He said that the residents can expect stable conditions despite the passing wave.

He said that there is a tropical wave located at the east of the island chain right now. He explained that it is a weak system and is not expected to bring heavy rainfall or winds. Warnings or advisories will not be issued for this wave.

This news comes during what meteorologists describe as a relatively quiet Atlantic hurricane season. Despite officially entering the peak months of the hurricane season, St. Lucia has experienced below average rainfall since June. Any significant weather systems are not currently affecting the island. It can be said that so far the hurricane season has been very quiet.

According to reports, St. Lucia has not experienced significant rainfall from June up to now and it is expected to basically continue like this.

Most of the weather activity is being seen to the south of the island chain, over the southerly woods, which is mostly the influence of the intertropical convergence zone.

He stated that the meteorological service will continue monitoring conditions across the Atlantic. While he warned about another tropical wave that is approaching the region.

There is another tropical wave to the east of the weak one that is supposed to affect the island soon. It is presently 45 degrees west and is moving westward at between 17 to 20 miles per hour.

There is a little bit of activity. But there is more activity associated with this new wave than the one already in the vicinity. But, it is not expected that it would be over St. Lucia before Saturday morning.

The officials advised the citizens to continue paying attention to the official forecasts. As the tropical weather can change quickly during the hurricane season.