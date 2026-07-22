Dominica: Vieille Case resilient homes near completion, 21 families to receive keys

The Vieille Case housing project is nearing completion, with 21 hurricane-resilient homes set to be handed over as Dominica continues expanding its climate-resilient housing programme across the island.

Roseau, Dominica: Around 21 families in Vieille Case will receive keys to their modern, hurricane-proof concrete homes in Dominica. The announcement was made by Melissa Poponne Skerrit who shared the glimpses of the homes and said that the government is putting the finishing touches on another resilience housing development.

Now, the homes are near completion and people will soon receive the keys to their homes in Dominica. Melissa Skerrit said, "Another promise delivered. Another resilient community taking shape.” The homes are beautifully perched on a breezy mountainside with spectacular views. Melissa Skerrit said that the government will remain committed to provide resilient homes to the people of Dominica.

Earlier, Melissa Skerrit shared the housing development in Pointe Michel as they are rapidly taking shape, with final finishing works advancing steadily. She said that they are moving closer to delivering modern, resilient homes to deserving families.

On March 12, 2026, the government also provided an update on the Grandbay/Dubique Housing Development which is also closer to completion. Around 86 homes that are hurricane resilient are taking shape.

In addition to that, around 26 commercial spaces are set for handing over that have been handed over April 2026 as the government has created a mini village within a village.

Notably, the resilient homes are part of the government's agenda of providing roof to the people of Dominica who have lost everything in Hurricane Maria and other tropical storms. These homes also enhance the agenda of the country for being the world’s first climate resilient nation.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that the houses are under construction and they will be given to the eligible candidates in Dominica. “We’re putting the finishing touches on another resilient housing development,” as per Melissa Skerrit.

PM Skerrit shared glimpses of the housing development and said that these will be the houses for the people who lost their homes due to Hurricane Maria.